READING, Pa. — Alvernia University has expanded and restructured its academic programs by creating a four-college model.
The university announced Monday that it has established the College of Business, Communication and Leadership (CBCL); the College of Health Sciences (CHS); the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (CHESS); and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (CSTEAM).
"This restructuring will bring departments, campuses, faculty and students together to foster inter-departmental dialogue, enhance scholarship and forge partnerships that deepen the university's ties within the Reading community and beyond," said John R. Loyack," Alvernia's president. "With new, expanded and refreshed academic programs, this was the perfect time to restructure for the benefit of our students and dedicated faculty."
Alvernia has also named those who will lead the new colleges and the programs each college will include.
Thomas E. Beeman will serve as the interim dean of the College of Health Sciences, which will consist of the athletic training, doctor of physical therapy, healthcare science, nursing, and occupational therapy programs.
Travis Berger will lead the College of Business, Communication, and Leadership, which will consist of the the business, communication, and leadership programs.
Rodney Ridley, the vice president and chief operating officer of the O'Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship, will serve as the interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, which will consist of the engineering, fine and performing arts, and science and math programs.
Elizabeth Matteo will serve as the dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, which will consist of the addictions and mental health studies, criminal justice, education, humanities, psychology, social work programs.
Alvernia, which attained university status in 2008, had been structured in two colleges and a school for graduate and adult education programs.