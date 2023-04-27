READING, Pa. — Criminal justice students at Alvernia University in Reading tested their negotiating tactics while under the tutelage of the Reading Police Department during a crisis negotiation simulation.

"Whenever we have the opportunity to kind of give real-life situations to our students, we try to do that," said Rosemary McFee, the chair of Alvernia's criminal justice department.

"This scenario is going to be an individual who's in crisis and, again, this happens all the time," said Sgt. Scott Errington Jr., a criminal investigator with the Reading Police Department. "I don't think people realize how often it happens, and it's going to show how we respond to that."

In this scenario-based training, the students played roles on the negotiation team.

"I think a lot of people have the misconception that negotiating is a one on one thing," Errington said. "It's one person talking to another, and that couldn't be further from the truth."

The police officers led the training but allowed the students to take the lead on how to respond.

"I can lecture in the classroom about crisis negotiation management and crisis situations and mental health issues," said McFee. "Having the students see something more in reality, I think, will have more of an educational benefit to them than just reading it out of books."

"In my opinion, a lot of the scenario-based training you get a lot more applicable, practical information that we actually do use every day in the police department," said Errington. "Our goal is always to make sure everything ends safely for everyone. The person we're talking to as well as the police officers and the community around us."