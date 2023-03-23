READING, Pa. - Alvernia University teamed up with Simon's Heart and the Reading Rebels basketball team for a special CPR / AED initiative to help spread awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and how to save lives.

"Pick a song, grab a ball, push to the beat. surprise, you're learning CPR," said Jenn Parrado, executive director of Simon's Heart.

"In January, millions of people watched as Damar Hamlin had sudden cardiac arrest on the football field," said Renee Langstaff, chair of the Dept. of Medical Science at Alvernia University. "What we also saw was immediate recognition of that, immediate CPR, notifying 9-11 and using an AED actually resulted in his survival and without neurological deficits."

Langstaff worked in cardiac health for many years. She's also involved with Simon's Heart, a Montgomery County-based organization working to protect and save lives.

"Really, everybody is at risk," said Langstaff. "Maybe the incidence isn't as high, isn't as frequent in young people, but it happens and if we intervene early, then we can make a difference."

"We screen hearts in the community to check for undetected heart conditions, we also place AEDs where children learn and play and we teach CPR through our unique CPR Jukebox initiative," said Parrado.

Organizers say the goal of the event, which was open to students, staff, faculty and the community, is to prevent young people from losing their lives to sudden cardiac arrest.

"I think if there's anything we can do to prevent it, then we need to do that," said Langstaff.