READING, Pa. - Two years since its creation, and the CollegeTowne experience is already expanding outside of Reading.

Alvernia University says the program will now help more students outside of Berks County who want to have a hands-on learning experience.

President John Loyack says students are able to learn outside of the textbook.

Already a staple in Reading, the living-and-learning facility called CollegeTowne focuses on taking the campus life into the business world.

"Where it works well is when you are really getting students into technical majors where they can really get the application learning, and really hit the ground running in their careers," Loyack continued.

CollegeTowne just got a whole lot bigger, too, with the recent announcement of expansions planned into downtown Pottsville, Harrisburg and Pittston, near Scranton.

Loyack says graduates from these programs will help fill the workforce with well-rounded employees in fields like engineering, nursing and more.

"In Northeast Pennsylvania, we're very focused on our behavioral health programs, because there are not a lot of those kinds of things in that marketplace," Loyack said.

Alvernia is also expanding in downtown Reading, recently acquiring the American House, which is just steps away from CollegeTowne.

"We're creating a community clinic, so this is part of embedding that experienced learning for our health care professionals," Loack said when talking about the American House plans.

The American House will be up and running in about 18 months.