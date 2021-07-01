READING, Pa. | Reading-based Alvernia University is setting its sights on another downtown.
The school's CollegeTowne initiative is helping to revitalize Center City Reading.
"There are now seven projects and buildings that were empty just a few months ago with over a million square feet of transformation happening in Downtown Reading," Alvernia University President, John Loyack, notes.
Now, the school is laying out plans for a CollegeTowne in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The university is buying the former Giant on Progress Avenue to transform it into a state-of-the-art campus.
"Just as Saint Francis played a critical role in rebuilding the church, Alvernia collaborating with our partners intends to play a key role in contributing to the continued revitalization in the City of Pottsville,” Michael Fromm, who sits on the Board of Trustees of Alvernia University, says.
The 16 thousand square foot campus will feature high tech classrooms for 20 credit certificate programs, 15 bachelor and five graduate programs. It will replace the school's footprint at the Cressona Mall.
"The purchasing and retrofitting of this location will allow us to expand our footprint and meet student interest and evolving needs for local industry,” University Provost and Senior Vice President, Glyndis Fitzgerald, says.