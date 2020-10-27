Amy Coney Barrett has been sworn in as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The Senate confirmed Barrett Monday by a 52-48 vote, and she was sworn-in by Justice Clarence Thomas at a ceremony at the White House.
Barrett becomes the first Supreme Court justice to be confirmed without one person from the minority casting a vote for her.
WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej spoke with a political analyst on the controversial confirmation.
"This will set off a firestorm," said Tim Blessing, a professor at Alvernia University.
He says he doesn't see how Barrett's confirmation can end well.
"I don't know if there will be demonstrations, but certainly now, you now have the potential for a tremendous amount of backlash," Blessing said.
He says possible protests have nothing to do with her qualifications and everything to do with partisan politics.
But all that doesn't really matter to Professor Blessing.
"What I think is really a cliché, that elections have consequences," he said. "The electors have chosen Trump to be president, and a Republican Senate, so they're going to confirm Barrett, that's how a democracy is supposed to work."