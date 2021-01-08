As the waning of President Donald Trump's presidency unfold, a key piece of his communication to the public has been shut down.
"I think it's a big step that Twitter took and I think it's something that you know we look at Donald Trump he was really the first president that we had that could take his own message right to the people," Alvernia University professor Jodie Radosh said.
After initially suspending President Trump's Twitter account for 12 hours, the social media juggernaut went a step further, banning the account, citing risks of further incitement of violence.
"I think Twitter is very worried about the safety of the American people after the violent display we had the other day," Radosh said.
The President's Facebook and Instagram accounts have also been shut down, while his official White House Twitter remains.
But, as his Twitter account, with nearly 90 million followers, sits blank - it's sending shockwaves through the social media world.
"We really never had any regulatory control over social media so this is a huge step that we're seeing," Radosh said. "This is the first time that we have seen Twitter do this ban someone of that magnitude."
For an unconventional President, the medium became a conduit to supporters and detractors alike, and now this crushing blow comes just 2 days after the riots at the Capitol and days away from the inauguration.
"The Donald Trump presidency has been such an interesting one because we never really had a president like Donald Trump," Radosh said. "We never had a president who continuously used social media to get his message out."