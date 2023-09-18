READING, Pa. — Alvernia University jumped 21 spots into USA Today's top 300 national universities this year, landing at No. 296.

According to a press release from the university, this marks the fifth consecutive year that Alvernia has ranked in the top tier of its designation.

Alvernia was also ranked No. 84 in the country for "social mobility," which measures the graduation rate of students who receive Pell Grants. These students are often first-generation college students from low-income families, the press release noted.

"We take pride in providing access to an affordable, values-based higher education environment for economically disadvantaged and first-generation college students as they work to improve their lives and the lives of their families," Alvernia's Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs, Mary-Alice Ozechoski, said.