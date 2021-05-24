READING, Pa. – Alvernia University is partnering with the Reading Royals to bring hockey back to downtown Reading.
The 2020-21 Reading Royals season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The partnership is through the university's O'Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship’s student-powered entrepreneurial lab.
The program will help students gain access to experiential learning in the entertainment industry as part of a multiyear sponsorship.
"Santander Arena and the entertainment it offers is integral to the vibrancy of the downtown Reading community,” said Alvernia President John R. Loyack.
“The Royals partnership is not only integral to our dedication to enhancing the student experience but vital to the facilitation of continued entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth as part of the Reading CollegeTowne initiative.”
Alvernia Students will work directly with the Royals’ management team to create traditional and digital marketing materials. Students will produce content and work with professionals to strategize, track metrics and record campaign outcomes.
This activity is happening in alignment with the Royals’ 20th Anniversary season.