READING, Pa. -- Alvernia University has received a sizable donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation that will fund its new engineering program.
Alvernia University said in a release the FirstEnergy Foundation donated $250,000 to its engineering program at Reading CollegeTowne.
The grant will make FirstEnergy Foundation one of four founding members of the program at the university, Alvernia said. It will also equip the new FirstEnergy Foundation Engineering Lab for students to design, develop and test electric motors, communication systems and power generation machinery.
Alvernia's engineering program offers tracks in electrical, mechanical and industrial engineering.
“We’re proud to join other community partners in supporting this transformational $20 million initiative that will allow 1,000 students to live and learn downtown,” said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “In addition to bringing more than 300 permanent jobs 2 and resources downtown, Reading CollegeTowne will create a perpetual pipeline of college graduates with STEM-related skills to help meet the workforce needs of area businesses.”
Alvernia University recently received the first installment of $125,000 of the FirstEnergy Foundation grant, with the second $125,000 installment to be allocated later in 2022. The FirstEnergy Foundation Engineering Lab is expected to be completed in time for the 2022 fall semester, Alvernia said.