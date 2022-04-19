READING, Pa. – Alvernia University is joining forces with Gift of Life to help educate the community about organ donation.
According to a press release from the university, students from two Alvernia University courses will hold events this month that focus on organ donation.
The courses are COM 240: Public Relations and COM 220: Event Planning.
“I always try to give my students hands-on work in the classes,” said Alvernia Communications professor Dr. Jodi Radosh. “Organizing, planning, and promoting these events with Gift of Life is an incredible way to truly immerse the students into their work and give them that real-world experience.”
The classes are holding events on two separate days at the end of April.
Wild West Wednesday will be held on April 20 and will feature live country music, a mechanical bull, photo booths, games and free food for the students.
There will also be a table with information on organ donation and Gift of Life merchandise.
Blue & Green Day will take place April 22 at three separate locations, Alvernia’s Reading Campus Quad, the CollegeTowne Starbucks and the local DMV.
Each site will have information on Gift of Life and organ donation.
“I am very excited for all these events,” said Alvernia student Talia Galbreath. “We should be able to draw large crowds and really spread the word on organ donation to Alvernia and the Reading community.”