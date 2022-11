READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading.

The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday.

Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys.

The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's Warehouse Markets.

It runs from 9-11 a.m. at Alvernia's John R. Post Center on Penn Street.