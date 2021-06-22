Giant grocery store
courtesy photo

POTTSVILLE, Pa. | Alvernia University has confirmed that the school will purchase the former Giant Grocery Store in Pottsville, Pa.

The university's director of communication gave 69 News a special press release comment on Tuesday regarding the purchase.

“Alvernia University has signed an agreement to purchase the former Giant property on Progress St. The University will hold an official announcement event at the site on Thursday, July 1,” the announcement stated.

The event will reportedly be held at 11 a.m., according to officials, however no more details are known at this time. Alvernia has promised to release more names of attendees and speakers in the coming weeks.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.