POTTSVILLE, Pa. | Alvernia University has confirmed that the school will purchase the former Giant Grocery Store in Pottsville, Pa.
The university's director of communication gave 69 News a special press release comment on Tuesday regarding the purchase.
“Alvernia University has signed an agreement to purchase the former Giant property on Progress St. The University will hold an official announcement event at the site on Thursday, July 1,” the announcement stated.
The event will reportedly be held at 11 a.m., according to officials, however no more details are known at this time. Alvernia has promised to release more names of attendees and speakers in the coming weeks.