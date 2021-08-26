READING, Pa. — The Class of 2025 is preparing to make its mark on Alvernia University in Reading.
More than 500 first-year and transfer students arrived on campus Thursday for the start of the fall semester.
This is the second-straight year that Alvernia has welcomed 500 or more new students.
"As we continue to modernize our approach to higher education as a regional comprehensive university, we are happy to expand our mission by serving one of our largest incoming classes and a growing and more diverse student body," John R. Loyack, the university's president.
More than 30% of the new students come from outside Pennsylvania, with the university's new focus on international recruitment drawing some from as far away as Brazil, Ghana, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia.
Some of the students are already poised to make history at Alvernia, being the first ever to participate in esports and women's wrestling; others are new degrees in electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering at the university's new campus in center city.
"We look forward to the opening of Reading CollegeTowne as we expand our Reading campus onto Penn Street to enhance and expand our academic and student life experience for our students in Reading and at our community-based regional campuses," Loyack said.
The Reading CollegeTowne campus is set to open next month.