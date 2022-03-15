READING, Pa. -- A leader at Alvernia University is stepping down.
The Univesity said in a release Dr. Rudy Ruth will step down from his post after four years of service.
Ruth is the Vice President for Community Engagement and the Executive Director of the Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement.
Ruth was elevated to the university vice president for community engagement in April 2021. In this role, he was responsible for promoting the success of all students through programs, service, and experiential learning opportunities and developing strategic community partnerships that holistically address cultural, educational, and civic growth with unity and respect.
“I’m very grateful to have been a part of the Alvernia community for the last four years and am looking forward to the next stage of my life with my family,” said Ruth. “I’ve had the honor of working beside wonderful people who are enacting long-lasting changes and truly something special for the greater Reading community. Alvernia will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to help the community in any way I can.”
During his time with Alvernia, Ruth held positions with Alvernia’s Office of Adult, Graduate and Continuing Studies, O’Pake Institute, and Holleran Center. He came to Alvernia after retiring from a full career that began in the Wilson School District as a health and physical education teacher at Wilson Central Junior High School and culminated as superintendent in 2009, a position he held for seven years.
“Rudy’s dedication to the university’s diverse experiences and connections in our community were instrumental in the university’s growth and success over the last few years, and he will be missed by our senior leadership team, his colleagues in the Holleran Center, and all the students, faculty and staff who had the pleasure to interact with him,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “We wish Rudy the best of luck in the next stage of his life and look forward to his continued involvement with the university in other ways.”