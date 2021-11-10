UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. — Amazon celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps in Berks County on Wednesday, which also happened to be the eve of Veterans Day.
The stars and stripes were flying high during a ceremony outside Amazon's warehouse in Upper Bern Township, honoring the past while building the future.
"It's a celebration of the Marines on the 10th, but certainly thankful for all who have served and, you know, raise their right hand to defend this country and the Constitution," said Dan Miller, Amazon's director of regional operations and a Marine veteran.
Miller said the company is committing to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024.
"So," Miller said, "it's kind of our worlds colliding in a very positive way."
More than 40,000 veterans and military spouses currently work for Amazon. Miller started as an entry-level manager at Amazon following deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Amazon gave me an opportunity 10 years ago, after my 10 years of service in the Marines," Miller shared, "and certainly, I've been able to grow a career and support my family through Amazon, and I'm very grateful for that."
Zachary Richardson has been in the Marine Corps for more than 20 years and has worked at Amazon for more than a decade.
"So, 100,000 veterans is a significant number," Richardson said of the number of veterans Amazon plans to hire. "That's well over half of the total Marine Corps force right now."
It is a number, he said, reinforces the company's commitment to the veteran community.
"It's really touching," Richardson said, "because there is a huge demographic that this speaks to."