READING, Pa. | Police have issued an amber alert for a baby who is reportedly missing in Berks County.
Leilani Gregory Gera is a three-month-old baby girl, with black hair, brown skin and brown eyes. There is no report currently on what she may have been wearing when she went missing.
Reports say she met last with a 17-year-old girl, Marilyn Arias Gera, on North 10 Street in Reading City, Berks County, at around 1:00 p.m.
Police are said to believe that the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.
They also describe Marilyn Arias-Gera as having black hair and brown eyes, and stands 4 feet-11 inches. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue leggings.
If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, please call Reading Police at 911 or 610-655-6116.
Source: Police Search for Missing Baby in Reading, Pa. – NBC10 Philadelphia