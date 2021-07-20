Giant employees volunteer at Helping Harvest food bank
Jace Codi | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. | The Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township is getting a big boost of support on Tuesday.

Volunteers with America250PA helped sort and pack items at the local food bank, and organization representatives told 69 News that similar volunteer efforts took place at food banks across the state.

The group says its mission is to celebrate Pennsylvania's vibrant past, and make an even brighter future.

The support comes at a time when food banks are seeing a lot of need for their services, officials say.

"It's definitely great. With COVID and the pandemic, a lot of people faced hunger who hadn't before, so it's great to be able to give back and help them," said Kayleigh Wolfe, with America250PA. 

The effort comes on the day that's designated "National Pennsylvania Day," which marks the day Pennsylvania became the second state to join the Union.

