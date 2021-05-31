BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of people attended a Memorial Day parade in Boyertown on Monday.
The Boyertown American Legion and other organizations led a procession down Philadelphia Avenue from the high school to Fairview Cemetery.
Community leaders and veterans paid tribute to everyone who has served our country.
"They donated their blood, sweat, and tears and their lives so we may have these liberties that unfortunately many take for granted as God-given rights, and they're not," said Mayor of Boyertown, Marianne Deery.
Organizers said kids placed 2,200 American flags on veterans' graves at the cemetery.