BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of people attended a Memorial Day parade in Boyertown on Monday.

The Boyertown American Legion and other organizations led a procession down Philadelphia Avenue from the high school to Fairview Cemetery.

Community leaders and veterans paid tribute to everyone who has served our country.

"They donated their blood, sweat, and tears and their lives so we may have these liberties that unfortunately many take for granted as God-given rights, and they're not," said Mayor of Boyertown, Marianne Deery. 

Organizers said kids placed 2,200 American flags on veterans' graves at the cemetery.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.