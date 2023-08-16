Adrian Grieve has assisted at numerous mass casualty incidents, since he's the Berks County-based American Red Cross division disaster state relations manager.
"From airplane crashes, train derailments," Grieve said. "The most recent, I was down in Nashville for the school shooting in the spring."
This Saturday, he will take off for Hawaii, as Maui deals with the aftermath of deadly wildfires.
"I'll be working mostly with the families of the fatalities," Grieve said. "So, we work with the partners out there."
Grieve said he usually works with local government, which sets up a family assistance center where volunteers integrate.
"That our Red Cross services are there, and of course, offered to the families as they go through this unfortunate and very sad process," he said.
Some of the people he will be working alongside are already in Hawaii. Grieve said Red Cross responses to incidents can range from a half dozen people to thousands of Red Cross volunteers and employees who help. He said they are typically at incidents for three weeks.
"If we can just make that process of grieving or the process of beginning their recovery a little bit easier, then that's why we're there," said Grieve.
Donations to the Red Cross can be made online or by calling 1-800-435-7669.