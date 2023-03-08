READING, Pa. - Oftentimes, we give love when we feel loved, we succeed when we're shown we can, we see the good in ourselves when someone cares.

And at the Reading Recreation Commission, Program Director Heather Boyer has been showing up for kids for 30 years.

In the summer of 1992, she was hired as a playground leader and she's been there ever since.

"They're crazy, they're fun. But at the end of the day, they're kids, you know. And they're our future, and Lord knows we need a whole lot of positive people to impact them and let them know that you know, they can be great and do big things," Boyer said.

"The kids need guidance and it gets them off the streets and so everything that she does to try to draw them in and excite them and keep them in the program. I definitely think she's saved some lives," said Samantha Frees, Principal at 12th and Marion Elementary school.

The list is long for the programs Heather has created and implemented. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and there were no breakfast and lunch programs at school, Heather made sure kids were fed.

There were backpacks when they went back and again at the start of every school year.

After school, she helps with homework, holds parents' nights, plays sports in the gym, does arts and crafts. Whatever the kids are interested in, she'll make sure they can do it here.

Around the holidays, she takes kids on the Santa train, to see Christmas lights, trick or treating and on hayrides.

Outside the hours of the rec center, there are movies to see and colleges to visit.

"I think it's just the gratification of helping somebody," Boyer said.

"Maybe it's that mom instinct, you know? I only have one child, but I've got about, you know, 80 more every day."

Reading High School 10th grader Shaylynn Bailey is one of them.

"She's like a mom I didn't have. Like she'll go out of her way when she doesn't have to," Bailey said.

"She's there, even when you don't call on her. She'll just show up and I think a lot of people don't have that nowadays. And she might not know you, but she would give her last to you."

"I've heard that. I have. And that's special, yeah," Boyer said.

"I have a lot of hope, a lot of hope for them because each one of them is unique and they just have so many different, fun things that they can offer the world and kindness. The kindness that they offer to each other. That is just something that I hope their world is just brighter," Boyer said.

In the meantime, Heather shows them how bright it can be.