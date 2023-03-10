READING, Pa. — Medics running in, performing triage, weren't expecting that many soldiers to come in all at once. It's a memory not from a TV show but from life, one lived by Lt. Irv Godboldte.

"If you've ever seen the opening scene to MASH on television, the first time I saw it, I cried because that was virtually identical to what I saw when the helicopters landed back where they took us," said Irv.

The military was an option for a young kid who grew up in Reading. Life wasn't easy. His father died when Irv was just four. Irv was the youngest of three boys. School was important, and so was Camp Conrad Weiser and the YMCA. A worker there paid the fee so Irv could apply to Albright College.

"I never knew at the beginning of a semester where I was going to get money to finish the semester, so I begged a lot, and people came through," Irv said.

He studied physics. Recruiters encouraged him to enlist in the Army after college.

It was 1964, and Irv was assigned to the First Infantry Division. They were packing up to go to Vietnam. His last stop in the states was California.

"When we sailed out of Oakland, the last thing we saw was the first division band playing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' and when the front landing craft came down, there was the first infantry division band playing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,'" Irv recalled.

Irv was based in Ben Kat, northeast of Saigon, as a platoon leader. That October, they were in the jungle when a booby trap exploded. Shrapnel hit his throat, but Irv refused treatment until his men were flown out and safe.

The other soldiers who were hit that day were sent home. They called their injuries million-dollar wounds: not enough to kill you but enough to get out of Vietnam.

Irv went back to the line.

There were close calls on so many missions, and about four months later, the military was shipping aviation gas along Highway 13, also known as "Thunder Road." Irv's platoon was in charge of making sure it was secure. They were in a convoy when the Viet Cong blew up the road beneath them. Irv and 24 of his men were in that truck.

"It was bad. I could stand up. Most of my guys were laying down on the road," Irv said. "I was whole. Most of them had already lost limbs, so I was just helping my guys."

Ignoring his own injuries, he went to his men, loading them one by one on the helicopters. Army records show he didn't want to leave the site, but 45 minutes after the explosion, he was finally ordered out on the last chopper. He lost about half his platoon that day.

Two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star with Valor

Not long after, Irv was back in the field and eventually taken off front lines and reassigned to division headquarters.

He finished his service at Fort Benning, Georgia, but he returned to Vietnam as a civilian working for the federal government. When it all finally ended, he never really talked about it.

"The loss of my guys, it just didn't seem appropriate, because people who weren't there couldn't understand what you couldn't relate to, what you experienced," recalled Irv.

The service part of his life never ended. He worked for Met-Ed for 27-1/2 years and then went back to school to learn computer programming. He worked for Reading Hospital and volunteered with the Veterans Affairs Office, driving veterans to their doctors' appointments, always taking care of his fellow man.

He said his faith in God is what kept him going. Every day, he said the war is in the back of his mind, there to honor those no longer with us. It's a good reminder to honor those who are.

Lt. Irv Godboldte is an American Red Cross Hero.