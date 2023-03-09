READING, Pa. - When you look at Reading through the eyes of Tim Daley, you see the possibilities.

You see the city as it is: some streets in distress plagued by poverty, drugs and violence.

But you don't let that define it.

You see the folks who live here, the kind of communities they all can be with care, cooperation and persistence.

It's not easy but you definitely don't give up.

"He sees potential where other people look at downtown Reading and constantly see the negatives and wash their hands and say nothing can be done or it's too hard a job to tackle. Tim everyday comes in motivated and says what can I do to make it better," said Kevin Clarkin, Habitat for Humanity board member.

As executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Berks County for the last 12 years, Tim has been working toward making those possibilities a reality and he says it all starts with neighborhoods.

"It's not so much the physical component of the neighborhood, it's a mindset. It's an opportunity to interact with your friends, people, where there's places to go to," said Daley. "It feeds into the human condition of social interaction, so I feel very blessed to be in this position. I'd like to be a lot more effective with what I just said but we we're going at it every day and trying our best."

The plan is to reinvigorate and reinvest in the city's neighborhoods.

From the Buttonwood Gateway project to a brand-new school at North 9th and Douglas Streets, the site of the old Reading Outlet Center. Tim wants to create a sense of belonging, a sense of home. It's time, he says, for people to want to live here.

Tim grew up here in a row home in Northwest Reading.

"I dribbled the basketball or hit a baseball through every inch of it, every playground growing up," Daley remembered.

He graduated college from Alvernia, spent 18 years in the Reading Police Department, worked for the Reading School District and then Berks County courts.

Habitat gives Tim the chance to recreate the neighborhoods he remembers.

"90 percent of our Habitat homeowners are successful homeowners," said Daley. "You put people in that position and trust me, they can handle it. But they gotta be prepared."

"You want to be a part of it, part of whatever he's involved with," added Clarkin. "His enthusiasm is contagious. His drive, his love for what he does, his love for people, his friends, his community is second to none."

Building neighborhoods from the ground up.

Tim Daley, American Red Cross Hero.