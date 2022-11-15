READING, Pa. — The holiday season is upon us, and the Red Cross is once again looking to recognize everyday heroes in Berks County.

Nominations for 2023's Red Cross Heroes Awards are being accepted now through Dec. 15.

The nominations will be reviewed and winners will be honored at the 19th annual American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast, which will be held in March at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading.

The 10 hero categories include military, adult good Samaritan, animal rescue, and community impact.

You can find more information, including the nomination form, on the Red Cross' website.