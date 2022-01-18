SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Americans can now request at-home COVID-19 tests through a federal government website.
You can order four tests per address.
One local pharmacist said the demand for tests is high, but it seems to be leveling off after the holidays.
"The demand is still there, but it has slowed down significantly," said Dipak Patel, pharmacy manager at the Medicine Shoppe in Shillington.
More at-home COVID-19 tests sit behind the counter at the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, compared to a few weeks ago.
"The demand for at home tests, especially during Christmas, Christmas Eve week, it was really, really high," said Patel.
The pharmacy said early on people were stockpiling them.
"In my opinion, the demand during Christmas Eve was going to be a lot because of the holidays and everyone meeting and them making sure they're not exposing their family members," said Patel.
He tells us tests are much easier to get now.
"What we've been seeing is a lot of other pharmacies are having them in stock also," said Patel.
The White House has launched a website COVIDTests.gov for Americans to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests. It comes one day ahead of the scheduled launch.
"In my opinion, the government should have done this a month ago cause most of the demand I thought would have been around the holidays and omicron was more prevalent at that time too," said Patel.
President Biden said the U.S. was buying around one billion tests for Americans to request online. The White House said tests should come in the mail 7-12 days of requesting them.