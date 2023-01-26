AMITY TWP., Pa. — This story begins with a man and his girlfriend lost at night.

"About 9:15 last night," explained Chief Jeffrey Smith, Amity Township Police Department. "[The] vehicle was traveling south on Main Street."

And its occupants relying a little too much on their GPS.

"It was told by its GPS the road turns," Smith said. "Well here, he took it as make a right turn."

According to the police, not the right turn, but right onto the railroad tracks on North Main Street in the village of Monocacy.

"In the process of trying to get his car off the railroad tracks, the arms and the lights and the bars for the railroad crossing came down," Smith said.

Is that where the already scary story ends? Nope. You can probably guess what happened next. What once was a Mitsubishi Outlander is now without its front end. A mangled mess of metal.

As for the couple in the car?

"They were obviously pretty shaken up at the scene, but fortunately, they weren't hurt," Smith said, "and the vehicles are replaceable."

The police chief said if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, don't try to drive your way out of it. Get out immediately.

"And pick up the phone and call 911," said Smith. "That is indeed a true emergency."

Police said the Norfolk Southern police filed an incident report and that all the safety equipment was working properly.