AMITY TWP., Pa. – At first glance, the flashing lights of carnival games and fair food are an unexpected sight on what began as a snowy December day.
“Normally we do state fairs and festivals, and we have games and food, and with COVID this year, our business was shut down,” said Sara Ketcham, with Ketcham’s Concessions.
Nearing the end of this abnormal year, in the middle of a midway, Christmas trees are for sale — a first for an Amity Township carnival stand family.
"Well, it's a little bit different than what we are used to, but we are having fun with it and people seem to like it,” said employee James Garrone.
The family's hoping the addition of the holiday theme to their carnival atmosphere will provide an economic boost at the end of a mostly lost year.
"We probably are 90% down,” said Ketcham. "We really only operated at one fair after COVID hit, and it was not what it should've been at..we kinda lost money going there."
Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions aren't making efforts of this carnival family any easier, and with a renewed interest in real trees this year, the inventory was tough to line up.
Still, they say they're here for their family and those of the people in the community.
"It is important to the family, and I think it's important to stay together and work together and it's hard,” Ketcham said.
The Christmas tree carnival drive-through is open until Christmas Eve.