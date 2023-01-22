AMITY TWP., Pa. - Amity Township Police are seeking the identity of the person who burglarized Shoot Angry Gun Shop on January 15, 2023.

At 4:47 a.m. at 1 Park Lane, in the Douglassville section of Amity Township, a person attempted to pry a window open with a pry bar, but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the glass window of the front door and made entry by climbing in. Once inside, the person took one bolt action rifle.

He was wearing a hoodie, full face mask, gloves, and a headlamp. He was also carrying a backpack with the word DaVita on it. DaVita appears to be a company dealing with kidney care/dialysis treatments.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or can identify the subject depicted in the photos is asked to contact the Amity Township Police at 610-655-4911.