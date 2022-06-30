AMITY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are getting the word out about driving under the influence and other dangers ahead of the holiday weekend.
Amity Township Police Chief Jeffrey Smith says there will be an increased police presence this weekend. He says they will be primarily looking for drunk drivers.
He says police want everyone to have a good time, but to also be safe.
So if you're going to drink this July 4, have a plan to get home.
"Whether it's you get a ride from a friend, you call Uber, you call Lyft, whatever, a good old fashioned taxi, still works. It will still get you home safely, that's our main objective," Smith said.
Police are also reminding drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts.