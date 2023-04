AMITY TWP., Pa. - People in Amity Township, Berks County could experience water service disruptions or lower water pressure.

That's because crews will be upgrading the community's water system beginning Monday.

Pennsylvania American Water will be replacing 1,900 feet of water main that was installed in the 1950s.

The work will happen weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new piping is meant to improve reliability, reduce disruptions, and increase water flow for firefighting.