READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia.

The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it.

"This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with Amtrak," said Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially marked the launch of Amtrak's bus service that connects Reading and Pottstown with Philadelphia.

"The restoration of the Amtrak bus service is a game changer," said Reading Mayor Eddie Morán. "It is a prelude to returning passenger rail service to the Reading region."

About 3,200 riders have utilized the service in the five months since it began. Larry Chestler, Amtrak's vice president of long distance service, said that's a good start.

"We're optimistic that that will continue to grow, and there's quite a bit of room to grow," said Chestler. "We'd love to be carrying two to three times those numbers over time."

Amtrak launched the bus service as the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority began work to to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia. Trains last rode the rails between the two cities in 1981. Officials said this is a critical first step to getting train service back on track.

"We understand that there's still more work to do," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Manny Guzman. "I look forward to working with Amtrak. I look forward to working with all of our partners both at the local, state and federal level."