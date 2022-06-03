PHILADELPHIA - A new bus service will help connect riders in Berks and Montgomery counties to trains in Philadelphia.
Amtrak is launching a bus service from Reading and Pottstown to Philadelphia. The goal is to connect riders with Amtrak trains and buses in Philly, that run to more than 1,000 destinations.
Starting Monday, two daily round trips will run from 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, with stops at the BARTA Transportation Center in Reading and the bus stop on Hanover Street in Pottstown, across the railroad tracks from the Charles W. Dickinson Transportation Center.
Krapf Coaches will run under an agreement with Amtrak.
It comes as a tri-county authority explores the possibility of restoring rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.