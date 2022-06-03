PHILADELPHIA — A new bus service will help connect people in Berks and Montgomery counties to trains in Philadelphia.
Amtrak announced Friday that it will launch Thruway Bus Service from Reading and Pottstown to Philadelphia. The goal, it said, is to connect riders with Amtrak trains and buses in Philly, that run to more than 1,000 destinations.
Starting Monday, two daily roundtrips will connect the BARTA Transportation Center in downtown Reading and the bus stop on Hanover Street in Pottstown, across the train tracks from the Charles W. Dickinson Transportation Center, with 30th Street Station in Philadelphia and Amtrak's rail network.
Tourism officials said the service could be a real boost for the region.
"Got the press release from you, from 69 News, and thought, 'Geez, this is awesome. This is great news,'" said Crystal Seitz, president of the Greater Reading Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It made my weekend!"
Krapf Coaches will operate the service under an agreement with Amtrak.
Seitz said the new bus service will help Berks attract more conferences and conventions, and it could be a huge economic boom to the area.
"For example, the Jehovah's Witnesses would be about a million to about a million and a half [-dollar] event weekend, so yes, the economic impact dollars-wise is perfect for our city."
The new service comes as a tri-county authority explores the possibility of restoring rail service between Reading and Philadelphia. Amtrak has also proposed connecting Reading and New York City by rail through Philadelphia.
"This is a great first step to see what the demand is like and how may customers we're seeing that are utilizing this service, and then I think we can kind of go from there," said Beth Toll, an Amtrak spokeswoman.
Customers can purchase tickets on Amtrak's website, the Amtrak mobile apps, kiosks at the stations, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.
Train service between Reading and Philadelphia was ended in 1981.