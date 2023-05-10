MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It is a competition the Small Business Administration's Eastern District Office said Unique Snacks completely dominated.
"They're really an absolute treasure," said Rob Goza of the Small Business Administration's Eastern Pennsylvania Office.
The Muhlenberg Township-based business is being honored regionally with the 2023 Family-Owned Small Business Award of the Year. Businesses in 40 counties were nominated for it.
"They've done some really truly amazing things and they do amazing things here in their community," Goza said.
"Unique Snacks completely dominated that competition," Goza said. "Their story is phenomenal; their success has been amazing."
The business, with around 90 employees, dates back more than a century, featuring six generations. Justin Spannuth and his brother are now at the helm.
"It's a humbling honor to win this SBA award for a family business," said Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.
It's a legacy that is going beyond Berks County borders, selling nationwide.
"We work really hard to grow the business, to keep it a family business and try to uphold the legacy that we've inherited," said Spannuth.
Even with its nationwide success, the business and its family roots are firmly in Berks County.
"Grew up here, and I will be here forever, so you make it home. It's such a beautiful area," said Spannuth.
"We see a lot of growth in the very near future," said Spannuth.