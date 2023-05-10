MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It is a competition the Small Business Administration's Eastern District Office said Unique Snacks completely dominated.

"They're really an absolute treasure," said Rob Goza of the Small Business Administration's Eastern Pennsylvania Office.

The Muhlenberg Township-based business is being honored regionally with the 2023 Family-Owned Small Business Award of the Year.  Businesses in 40 counties were nominated for it.

"They've done some really truly amazing things and they do amazing things here in their community," Goza said.

Unique Snacks pretzels

"Unique Snacks completely dominated that competition," Goza said. "Their story is phenomenal; their success has been amazing."

The business, with around 90 employees, dates back more than a century, featuring six generations. Justin Spannuth and his brother are now at the helm.

"It's a humbling honor to win this SBA award for a family business," said Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.

It's a legacy that is going beyond Berks County borders, selling nationwide.

"We work really hard to grow the business, to keep it a family business and try to uphold the legacy that we've inherited," said Spannuth.

Even with its nationwide success, the business and its family roots are firmly in Berks County.

"Grew up here, and I will be here forever, so you make it home. It's such a beautiful area," said Spannuth.

"There's a history inside of these bags that we open and enjoy Unique Snacks," said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
 
Redding had an up-close look.  The sixth-generation business is putting Pennsylvania in the spotlight, selling nationwide.
 
"Every state has a brand, right, and our brand is around snack foods, right," Redding said. "That's history, that is very organic, that is an authentic piece of Pennsylvania."
 
It's a business continuing to grow in Berks County.
 
"They source wheat from this region, from Pennsylvania, and they turn it in to these great products," Redding said. "I mean, what better story of innovation and history than right here?"

"We see a lot of growth in the very near future," said Spannuth.

