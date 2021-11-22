CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Berks County is about to be "dealt" its first major casino. Penn National Gaming announced the Hollywood Casino in Caernarvon Township will open in one month.
"The slots are arriving, it's a hive of activity," said Marc Guastella while giving 69 News reporter Jim Vasil an inside look at the casino. "The property looks beautiful."
Guastella is the VP & General Manager for Hollwyood Casino Morgantown.
Officials say the 80-thousand square foot casino will feature 750 high-tech slot machines that can operate as cashless via a smartphone app, and 30 table games.
It will also feature two open-air sections, and three food options, including Southeastern PA's first Barstool Sportsbook.
"Cutting edge technology and really looking at Hollywood Casino Morgantown as the casino of the future," continued Guastella.
Officials with Penn National say it was important to them to not just have a casino on their home turf in Berks County, but also right alongside the Turnpike, where they can draw people in from all over.
The site is located where the Turnpike meets I-176 and Route 10.
Before it opens, officials say there are plans to support several local organizations, including the United Way of Berks County.
"We do have our test days coming up on the 18th and 19th of December and what we do in this opening as we've done with others, is that all of our slot revenue that gets generated in those days we actually present a check that will be donated to those organizations," said Guastella.
The casino is set to open on December 22nd at noon.