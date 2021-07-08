BIRDSBORO, Pa. | There's a new business in Birdsboro that's bound to be a smash hit.
Meghan Weaver and her husband Scott opened up the The Anger House LLC just last month after seeing similar concepts in other cities.
"You could see the need for just a different outlet," says Weaver. "There are therapies and there are so many different things to help people, but there's nothing like this where they can go and just throw something to get their frustration or anger out in a safe way."
Meghan worked in mental health for almost a decade and says especially with the teen crowd this kind of thing could really be beneficial.
It's simple. You sign a waiver, suit up, pick your "smashables", music and tools and go to town.
"We are safe," says Meghan. "It is private, we can shut the curtains if need be. It's everybody's own experience when they come in here which is really important. It's very individualized."
The Weavers say the plan is to start doing theme nights, and to eventually expand but for now they're just breaking the place in.