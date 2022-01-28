MOHRSVILLE, Pa. - An animal-based treatment facility is opening up its third location in Berks County.
According to a press release, AVIV, an outpatient mental health practice, will be opening its third location in Mohrsville, Berks County at Grey Muzzle Manor this spring in April.
AVIV also has locations in Berkley, Mass. and Georgetown, Mass., according to the release.
Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc., at 1164 Blattadahl Road, Mohrsville, PA currently provides a variety of services to Berks County including senior animal rescue and hospice care, community outreach, programs to help those suffering from addiction, mental health struggles and more, the release said.
“AVIV at Grey Muzzle Manor” will expand current services to include outpatient mental health in a serene and unique setting, the release said.
“AVIV utilizes the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA) model of Equine Therapy, the global standard for Equine Therapy. The EAGALA Model is so effective because it embraces the science that humans learn best by doing." According to AVIV's website. "The model prescribes a hands-on approach where clients are given the space to project and analyze their situations, make connections, and find their own solutions. Since the solutions are personally experienced in conjunction with intellectual understanding, they tend to be deeper, more profound, and longer lasting.”
AVIV at Grey Muzzle Manor is also looking for qualified clinicians and will be hosting a free "Continuing Education" event on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This introductory course is intended for Mental Health Professionals who are seeking to learn more about Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and how it can impact treatment for their clients.
Students and those interested in becoming mental health professionals are also welcome to join.
For more information regarding services, employment opportunities, and to register for the free CE event, please visit www.aviv.life.