CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Animal Rescue League (ARL)'s CEO will leave the organization next month, and her replacement has been named.

According to an ARL press release, CEO Alexis Pagoulatos will "exit" from her role as CEO and be replaced by chief development officer Ashley Mikulsky, who will serve as acting CEO. Mikulsky was appointed to succeed Pagoulatos by the ARL's board of directors, the press release said.

Mikulsky served in various roles for the ARL from 2005-15 before returning to the organization since 2020. Pagoulatos has worked "side-by-side" with Mikulsky since 2020 and is committed to a smooth leadership transition, according to the press release.

Pagoulatos served as CEO for four years, during which ARL became a nationally-recognized animal shelter and significantly grew its donor base.