CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After four years of leadership, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) announced Friday that CEO Alexis Pagoulatos will exit from her role for a new animal welfare position in Utah.

Pagoulatos will exit her position at the ARL in September.

The ARL’s board of directors approved the transition plan and appointed chief development officer Ashley Mikulsky as acting CEO.

“The Animal Rescue League has been incredibly fortunate to have grown and professionalized during Alexis’ tenure,” said Mikulsky. “The ARL will continue her good work during this transition while staying committed to serving those in need throughout our community as we always have.”

Officials say under Pagoulatos’ leadership, the ARL became a nationally recognized animal shelter, received grants and awards from industry leaders such as Best Friends, Maddie’s Fund and the Petco Foundation.

“It’s impossible to acknowledge everyone who has played a special role, but I want to thank everyone who held this organization on their strong shoulders throughout the years and thank the new leaders who will take the baton and champion ARL in the next phase of its journey,” said Pagoulatos.

“I will be forever grateful to the staff and board for the opportunity to be part of this outstanding team that makes such a positive difference in animal welfare in Berks County,” she added.