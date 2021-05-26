BIRDSBORO, Pa. | Some of the tiniest friends may need a helping hand to hold them, as animal shelters are in urgent need of foster families.
"Particularly for kittens, we get kittens in about this age, 2 weeks, sometimes just a few days old, who need to go into foster families pretty much immediately," said Alexis Pagoulatos, with the Animal Rescue League.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says there was not many reports of spaying and neutering pets last year, leaving them now with an overload of cuteness.
One might say that this is a good thing, but it's nothing for shelters to smile about.
"Right now we got 145 kittens in foster, and that will increase exponentially," noted Pagoulatos.
The ARL says becoming a foster family for a young kitten or puppy is entirely free.
"We provide all the food," said Pagoulatos. "They come in for vet care appointments, they get their vaccinations, and before they get adopted they get spayed and neutered. There's no financial obligation to foster."
Foster families also get first dibs on adoption the agency said, just in case they can't let their new furry friends leave.
"It can be a nice way to trial, to see if a family is ready for adoption," said Pagoulatos.
If anyone would like to take a shot at fostering, the organization asks to give the ARL a call.