NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bernville, or 8 miles east of Myerstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Reading, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Spring Ridge, Fairview Hgts and West Reading. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 8, and between mile markers 10 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH