READING, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted the Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading starting on Monday.
The Code Blue will begin Monday at 1:00a.m. and will end on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
As part of the Code Blue, any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
The ordinance is in accordance with Bill #22, an amendment added to the City Code, Chapter 141, Part 2 Animals, Section 205 Caring for Animals in 2015.
Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Ofﬁcer from the property and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Owners will have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick-up their animal and will be subject to applicable boarding fees.
Sergeant Hayden Carroll, ARL’s Department of Animal Protection Manager, notes that while the code is enforceable only within the City of Reading, the recommendation applies to all pet owners in Berks County. “The extremely cold temperatures predicted for our area over the next days are potentially life-threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves. We hope city residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside.”
Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.