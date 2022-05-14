READING, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is bringing back one of its popular fundraisers.
For a donation of 30-dollars or more, you can get a portrait of your pet done by volunteer artists. You can submit a photo of your animal to the ARL web site by May 31 an the original artwork will be ready for pickup at an art show on June 25.
Also at the show, there will also be an opportunity to vote for the best portrait.
ARL is partnering with Reading Coffee to create an exclusive ARL coffee blend, and the winning pet portrait will be the face of the coffee blend label.