CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has opened applications for individuals interested in becoming short-term fosters for the holidays. The goal of the program is to give shelter pets a chance to enjoy the warmth and happiness of the season in the comfort of a loving home.

“A shelter can be a very stressful environment for an animal, especially during this season,” said Sierra Ortiz, the ARL’s pet placement supervisor. “This program is a great opportunity for families that would like to help a pet but don’t have the time for a long-term commitment."

A selection of adoptable pets will be available for families to take home on December 23rd or 24th and return on January 2, 2023. Applications can be found at www.berksarl.org and will be accepted from December 13th through the 21st.

Qualified families will be contacted by the pet placement team during the week of December 19th and matched with a pet. All foster pets will go home with a “suitcase” packed with supplies, food, and further instructions on how to ensure a successful and joyful foster experience.

To learn more about Home for the Holidays or complete an application, please visit the ARL website at https://berksarl.org/home-for-the-holidays/ or contact the ARL at 610-373-8830 ext. 300.