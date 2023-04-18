READING, Pa. – Berks County District Attorney John Adams says the community has seen the animal sedative Xylazine mixed in with heroin and fentanyl, and it's dangerous.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed his administration to recognize the sedative, also known as "tranq," as a controlled substance.
"It is a danger to the health of a user, and frankly, for many of those individuals who may be experimenting with drugs, it can result in death," Adams said.
Adams said most of the more than 100 overdoses that occurred in the county over a three-day span in September of 2021 were caused by heroin and fentanyl. He says Xylazine was also involved.
"It was — at one point when those mass overdoses were taking place — it was the unknown substance," Adams said.
He said the investigation led law enforcement to the source of that Xylazine in New York City.
Shapiro's administration said in 2021, the animal sedative contributed to 575 overdose deaths across 30 counties. According to the governor, it causes painful wounds and skin lesions that could lead to amputation.
"A lot of times when people take it, they don't even realize it's mixed in with the fentanyl that they're purchasing," Shapiro said.
The governor said his latest move would require manufacturers and distributors to verify practitioners, like veterinarians. They would also be required to make sure whoever receives it is authorized. Practitioners would have to store it in a secure location, limiting staff access to it.
Adams said the governor's move is in the right direction.
"This will assist law enforcement in trying to remove Xylazine from the streets," Adams said.