BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters.

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases.

"We need to put a SOS out to the community that we really need some help both in adoptions and in fostering," said CEO Alexis Pagoulatos.

Pagoulatos says it's an unprecedented crisis.

"All over the United States, we're seeing a decrease in adoptions and a decrease in fosters," she said. "They're still pouring through our doors, but they're not leaving as quickly as they're coming in."

The shelter has space for 125 cats; however, currently, they have more than 195 cats that they are housing, feeding and caring for, and even more cats were brought in after our interview.

"When we look at what is possible, we can only fit what fits within these four walls," Pagoulatos said.

Pagoulatos provided some insight as to how the situation got to this point: She said the county has an extraordinary number of outdoor cats -- with estimates between 32,000 and 64,000 feral cats -- not counting people's pets. There are also cats from five different hoarding cases -- with anywhere between 25 and 100 cats per case -- waiting for shelter at ARL. In addition, Pagoulatos said that people are experiencing housing crises and cannot afford to keep their pets or are being told they cannot have them.

"We have far more animals than any one organization can contend with on their own," added Pagoulatos.

ARL is holding a pay-what-you-can event, meaning someone can give $1, $50 -- whatever that person can afford. The goal is to get the cats and the dogs adopted because of the sheer number of animals waiting behind them.

The special adoption event includes all animals over six months of age.

All potential adopters must go through ARL's regular procedures to adopt, including completing an adoption profile and speaking with an adoption counselor.

Dog adopters will want to bring cash or a check for a $7 dog license, which is required at the time of adoption under Pennsylvania law, and a dog collar and leash. Cat adopters will want to bring a cat carrier, or one can be purchased from ARL for $5.

The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The ARL will be open 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pagoulatos says no appointments are necessary.

Interested people can visit the ARL website for more information and to view all the available pets.