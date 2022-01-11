READING, Pa. - Many continue to thank Betty White for being a friend. She wasn't just that to other people, but to those of the four-legged variety as well.
"Ever since Betty passed away there's been a lot of circulation about her name and her link to animal welfare," said Chelsea Cappellano, the Events and Donor Relations Manager for Humane Pennsylvania in Reading.
That link is growing stronger in the form of the "Betty White Challenge," an effort to get her fans to donate to animal shelters on her behalf - on what would have been her 100th birthday.
"Specifically since she has passed away, I feel like the stories and everything you are seeing in terms of how involved she really was have blown up to the point where now a lot of shelters are jumping on that," Cappellano said.
Fox Berkshire is teaming up with the ARL and Humane Pennsylvania to donate ten percent of the proceeds from the documentary "Betty White: A Celebration."
"We're all animal lovers, we all have our own pets, cats and dogs mostly, and we saw that the Betty White Challenge was happening, and we wanted to be a part of it and we thought this is a way to participate," said Fox Berkshire Executive Assistant Vicki Hallergraff.
Those involved say it's a way to honor her life and contribute to a cause that always needs help.
"I think it kind of opens up a different perspective and it goes to show no matter your social status how much of an impact an animal can have in a person's life," Cappellano said.
Five showings of Betty's movie are slated for what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
"I hope we are one of many supporting both Betty's legacy and local charities that support animals," Hallergraff said.