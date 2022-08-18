READING, Pa. – Since the day her mother, Anna Kane, was killed, Tamika Reyes knew she would have to live with pain — the pain of missing her mother, and the pain of waiting for justice to be served.

"Upset, lost, you know, saddened," Reyes said, "because it's the one thing my grandmother wished for before she passed away, and she didn't get that."

Three decades did little to subdue the pain. Then, Reyes got a call from Pennsylvania State Police Troop L.

"I was at work, and the detective messaged me through social media and asked me to give him a call," she said.

Just days later, genealogy tips from Virginia-based Parabon Nanolabs led police to the man who they say was Kane's killer: Scott Grim, who died of natural causes in 2018.

4:34 +2 State police ID suspect in 1988 killing of woman in Berks The suspect was identified through tests of DNA evidence found on the victim's clothing, the police said.

"Shocked, a little overwhelmed," Reyes said of the discovery. "Happy that we finally have some sort of closure. Sad that my grandmother couldn't be here to get that closure. Mad that he'll never have to face the consequences of his actions."

When asked what she would say if she had the chance to talk to Grim, Reyes said she would ask, "Why? Was it worth it? Are you sorry?"

Authorities say there are still dozens of other cold case homicides in Berks County left to be solved and asks that anyone who has information come forward. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County, which offers up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.