READING, Pa. - Hundreds of runners hit the trail in Berks County on Sunday.

Pretzel City Sports held it's annual Chilly Cheeks run.

The 11K race started at Egelman's Park and ended at the Liederkranz.

The organization says the Chilly Cheeks run is an adventurous race through the woods.

"It's not like a cinder trail, it's not like the Thun Trail. It's through the woods, like on deer trails. And we run over rocks and roots and jump over logs. It's very exciting!" said Diane Grim, with Pretzel City Sports.

More than 200 people came out for the Chilly Cheeks run.

Pretzel City Sports says you're never too old or too young to participate in the run. Sunday's oldest runner was in their late 70s.