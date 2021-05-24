BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The green was a pathway to success for Reading Area Community College, as around 110 golfers competed in the college's 34th annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Berkshire Country Club on Monday.
"The goal for this year, I believe, is to hopefully raise about $50,000, which will all go directly to student scholarships," says Susan Looney, president of RACC.
In the more than three decades the tournament has been going on, the school has raised more than half a million dollars for students.
"If we're able to, whether supplant what they get in financial aid, they get to cover the full price of tuition, or if we're able to get them to the finish line, which is what we do often, and get them into that degree, it's a powerful, powerful lift in their life," says Tony DeMarco, VP for College Advancement & Executive director for the Foundation for RACC.
College administrators say RACC is a beneficial resource for those in our community who want to further their education and open up career possibilities while keeping the cost down, but this financial boost helps even more.
"The students who receive these sometimes, and in most cases, it is life-changing for them, and it helps them achieve their dreams," says Looney.
The tournament was sold out, but school officials believe participants are there for more than the prizes.
"The real prize, and it means a lot, is to know that they opened a door to a student to have a better life, a better career," says DeMarco.