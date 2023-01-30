READING, Pa. - Supporters of Opportunity House are spending Monday night enjoying samples of hot soup during the Souper Bowl fundraiser.

The annual event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading.

Stacy Perlaki, director of development for Opportunity House, said people buy tickets to the event for one specific reason: "The bowls are the draw, the bowls are the draw."

More than 600 bowls waiting to find new homes were carefully made by hand for the Souper Bowl for the purpose of supporting a greater cause.

Perlaki described Opportunity House by saying: "We have Second Street Learning Center, a 4 star daycare. We have the emergency shelter, and it services men, women and children."

The event is being held for the 21st time and in-person for the first time since 2020.

"We are very excited about that, because we had drive-thru and now we have 30 vendors coming," said Perlaki.

So, how does it work? Ticket holders line up before chowing down to pick out a special bowl.

"Bowls made by volunteers, students, professional potters all over Berks County," said Perlaki.

Once the choice is made, Perlaki said the bowl is placed in a bag decorated by students at the Second Street Learning Center.

The Souper Bowl includes a silent auction and the sale of any bowls left at the end of the night, all in support of the Opportunity House.